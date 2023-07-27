UN chief warns 'handful of donations' can't replace Black Sea deal
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that a "handful of donations to some countries" won't correct the dramatic impact of the end of a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for the past year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised free Russian grain "to replace Ukrainian grain."
