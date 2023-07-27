Egypt summons Denmark's ambassador over Koran burning
Egypt summoned Denmark's ambassador on Thursday over recent Koran burning incidents, the foreign ministry said.
Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Koran in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week
