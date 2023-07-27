China, U.S. agree to continue close communications on climate issue

China and the U.S. agreed to keep in close communication on issues including climate change, envoys from the two nations said on Thursday during a video call.

The two sides exchanged views on topics such as strengthening China-U.S. climate change dialogue, and promoting cooperation in the global climate multilateral process, China's ecology and environment ministry said in a statement, citing talks between climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry.

Kerry, who visited China earlier this month, has said more work was needed to iron out agreements with China on major issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)