France landed a military aircraft in Niger despite airspace closure - army on state TV
France landed a military aircraft in Niger on Thursday morning despite an airspace closure imposed after the announcement of a coup on Wednesday night, army Colonel Amadou Abdramane said on state television.
France's foreign and defence ministries as well as the French army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
