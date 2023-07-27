Left Menu

Prisons dept recovers mobile phones, other banned items from Tihar Jail

The digging was carried out at multiple places outside the ward, the official added.The search operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:48 IST
Prisons dept recovers mobile phones, other banned items from Tihar Jail
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Prisons Department dug around two to three feet into the ground at different places inside central jail number-3 of Tihar and recovered mobile phones and other banned items, officials said on Thursday.

A search was conducted in central jail number-3 on Tuesday on the basis of an intelligence input, an official said. During the search operation, three smartphones, two keypad phones, two data cables, one adaptor, one knife, and one iron borer (sua) were recovered, the official said. The digging was carried out at multiple places outside the ward, the official added.

The search operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar. Assistant superintendents Sujeet, Avish Tomar, Rajesh Dahiya, Ravinder Yadav, Ram Niwas and quick response team (QRT) staff of CJ-3 were also deployed, they said.

In another search operation which was conducted on Wednesday in Central Jail number 11 at Mandoli, three mobile phones, three SIM cards and other contraband items such as handmade cigarettes were recovered, the official said. Further investigation will be carried out and necessary action will be taken as per law, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023