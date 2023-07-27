Left Menu

1.69 lakh cases settled by fast-track special courts: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:54 IST
The over 750 fast-track special courts in the country have disposed of 1.69 lakh cases while over 1.95 lakh remain pending, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that of these, exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts disposed of more than 1.08 lakh cases while over 1.30 lakh cases remain pending.

''As per information made available by the high courts, 758 FTSCs (fast-track special courts), including 412 exclusive POCSO courts, are functional in 29 states and Union Territories which have disposed of more than 1,69,000 cases while 1,95,797 cases are pending in these courts as on May 31, 2023. ''Among these, exclusive POCSO courts have disposed of more than 1,08,000 cases while more than 1,30,000 cases remain pending,'' the minister said. Establishment of fast-track courts for providing speedy justice in the country lies within the domain of the state governments that set up such courts according to their need and resources, in consultation with the respective high courts.

