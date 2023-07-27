Left Menu

'ATED files money laundering charge sheet against former Bihar Addl. DM, family in DA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:54 IST
'ATED files money laundering charge sheet against former Bihar Addl. DM, family in DA case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has filed a money laundering charge sheet against a former Bihar government additional district magistrate and her family in a case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The prosecution complaint was filed against Jayshree Thakur, the then Additional District Magistrate of Bhagalpur, her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son Rishikesh Chaudhary, daughter Rajshree Chaudhary and another person identified as Kaushal Kishor Sinha.

The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on July 25, the agency said in a statement.

Thakur, the ED alleged, while functioning at different posts under the Bihar government ''amassed disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 13,98,38,213 during the period 12.01.1987 to 30.06.2013'' in her name and that of her family members.

The disproportionate assets were acquired through corrupt and illegal means by abusing her position as a public servant in violation of various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Indian Penal Code, it said.

The ED, in its charge sheet, has also sought confiscation of her assets worth Rs 10.78 crore that include immovable properties located in Bhagalpur and Banka districts of the state, Rs 5.05 crore deposits kept in 41 bank accounts and a dozen insurance policies worth Rs 26 lakh.

