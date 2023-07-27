Left Menu

Poland's ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia's ally Belarus

Humanitarian organisations and the Border Guard in the region say that some unauthorised crossings are still taking place there.Kaczynski called the migrant pressure an attack and said it is continuing, to a much smaller degree, but that it could worsen at any moment due to the presence of Wagner forces.Kaczynski said border security is the governments priority, vowed more barriers.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:57 IST
Poland's ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia's ally Belarus
  • Country:
  • Poland

The European Union's border with Russian ally Belarus has become more dangerous because of Russia's military presence there, and securing the frontier is the Polish government's top priority, Poland's ruling party leader said Thursday.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and head of the conservative Law and Justice party, made the comments while visiting the village of Koden on the EU's border with Belarus. The Polish defence minister was due to meet with troops on the border later in the day.

Amid Russia's aggression in Ukraine, thousands of Russia's Wagner mercenaries have deployed to Belarus over the past month, and the Kremlin says it also has moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus.

"We want to say it clearly: We are doing everything that is needed and that is sufficient for us to easily repel any potential provocations or aggressive undertakings," from the Belarus side, Kaczynski said.

Last year, Poland's right-wing government built a tall wall along the border with Belarus aiming to stop a swelling wave of unauthorised migration from the Middle East and Africa which it said was organized by Minsk and Moscow in order to destabilise the EU.

Hundreds of additional Polish Border Guard and military forces were deployed to the border. Humanitarian organisations and the Border Guard in the region say that some unauthorised crossings are still taking place there.

Kaczynski called the migrant pressure an "attack" and said it is "continuing, to a much smaller degree,'' but that it could worsen at any moment due to the presence of Wagner forces.

Kaczynski said border security is the government's priority, vowed more barriers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023