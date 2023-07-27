Left Menu

Clerk accused of Rs 26 crore embezzlement in Latur district collector office transferred to tehsil: Minister tells Maharashtra assembly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:58 IST
A clerk accused of embezzling Rs 26 crore from Latur district collector's office has been transferred to Ausa tehsil in the district, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil informed the state assembly on Thursday.

The clerk and three others were involved in the embezzlement of Rs 25.91 crore government funds from the Latur tehsildar's bank account, the minister said in a written reply to a query by BJP MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar.

Nilangekar said the collector had instructed that the clerk, Manoj Nagnath Phuleboyne, be no longer entrusted with cash and audit duties after his involvement in the embezzlement, but the IAS officer's order was ignored.

The scam pertains to withdrawals from two bank accounts that belong to the Latur Collector's office The matter came to light after an order was issued to distribute the said amount, but officials realized that the money was siphoned off from the bank accounts over seven years, between 2015 and 2022.

The bank accounts belong pertained to Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan scheme, a water conservation project run by the state government in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

