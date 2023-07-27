Man carrying Rs 45 lakh on e-rickshaw held, booked for money laundering

The Noida Police has arrested a man after he was allegedly caught carrying five fake Aadhaar cards and Rs 45 lakh cash on an e-rickshaw, officials said on Thursday.

The man is part of a gang involved in money laundering, Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said. ''The man was held by Sector 113 police station officials while carrying Rs 45 lakh cash and five fake Aadhaar cards on Wednesday following a tip-off,'' Avasthy said. He said the man has been identified as Jagjivan alias Jaggu, 40, and is a native of Meerut district. ''During the probe, he told police he is part of a gang which is involved in money laundering that is converting black money into white,'' Avasthy said. The officer said police are working to trace and nab other members of the gang involved in the racket. An FIR has been lodged at the local police station under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulent use of document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police said, adding the accused has been sent to jail by a court.

