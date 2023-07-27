Left Menu

ECB debated raising banks' mandatory reserves in inflation fight - sources

The ECB raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday under a year-long effort to bring down inflation, but it also decided to stop remunerating banks' minimum reserves to contain the amount it pays in interest. The sources said some policymakers currently favour a pause in rate hikes in September, expecting the euro zone to be heading into a recession, while others would prefer to raise borrowing costs again at that meeting.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:32 IST
ECB debated raising banks' mandatory reserves in inflation fight - sources
  • Country:
  • Germany

European Central Bank policymakers debated raising banks' mandatory reserves to 2% from 1% of their deposits at their meeting on Thursday as part of their fight against high inflation, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The move would mop up more cash from the banking system and therefore contribute to the ECB's efforts to raise borrowing costs and cool inflation, but it would also prove expensive for banks as those reserves aren't remunerated.

The proposal wasn't supported by the majority of policymakers at the gathering but it might come back when the ECB reviews its overall framework for steering interest rates later this year, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added. The ECB raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday under a year-long effort to bring down inflation, but it also decided to stop remunerating banks' minimum reserves to contain the amount it pays in interest.

The sources said some policymakers currently favour a pause in rate hikes in September, expecting the euro zone to be heading into a recession, while others would prefer to raise borrowing costs again at that meeting. An ECB spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Also Read: European Central Bank hikes interest rates for ninth time to combat inflation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023