Maharashtra govt: Rs 5 lakh kept aside as fixed deposit for each of 869 children who lost parents to COVID-19
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:32 IST
A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept aside as fixed deposit for each of the 869 children who became orphans due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.
In a written response to a question in the legislative council, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said, "A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept for each of the 869 children who lost their parents in COVID-19 till July 7, 2023." Maharashtra has so far lost over 1.48 lakh people to coronavirus, according to official figures.
