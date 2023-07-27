Maharashtra govt: Rs 5 lakh kept aside as fixed deposit for each of 869 children who lost parents to COVID-19

A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept aside as fixed deposit for each of the 869 children who became orphans due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.

In a written response to a question in the legislative council, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said, "A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept for each of the 869 children who lost their parents in COVID-19 till July 7, 2023." Maharashtra has so far lost over 1.48 lakh people to coronavirus, according to official figures.

