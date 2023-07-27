Explosion heard at an ammunition facility during wildfire in central Greece - state broadcaster
Explosions were heard at an ammunition facility in the coastal town of Nea Aghialos in central Greece during a wildfire in the area on Thursday, state broadcaster ERT reported.
Citing unnamed sources, ERT said the ammunition depot belonged to the Greek air force.
