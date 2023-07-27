On 70th anniversary of Korean armistice, Guterres calls for renewed dialogue
UN News | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Dictatorship should not happen in democratic system": RLJP Chief condemns lathi-charge on BJP protestors in Patna
Will oppose Centre's 'assaults' on constitutional rights of democratically elected state govts: Cong
Will oppose Centre's 'assaults' on constitutional rights of democratically elected state govts: Cong
We promise to transform substance and style of governance to make it more consultative, democratic, participative: 26 opposition parties.
Leaders of 26 parties agreed on a new name for our alliance, INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance): Congress chief Kharge.