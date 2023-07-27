Left Menu

Uttarakhand stamp and registration dept sub registrar suspended for forgery in land records

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:04 IST
Uttarakhand stamp and registration dept sub registrar suspended for forgery in land records
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's stamp and registration department Sub Registrar Ramdutt Mishra was suspended on Thursday following complaints of forgery in land records here.

Mishra has been suspended with immediate effect on charges of negligence of duty and clear disobedience of government orders, an order issued by the Inspector General Registration Office said.

Earlier, taking cognisance of complaints of forgery in land records in the state capital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had made a surprise inspection of Dehradun sub registrar's Office and Archives on July 15.

During the inspection, they found that the maintenance, safety standards, measures to prevent destruction of important land records were not up to standard for many years.

Serious negligence was also found in the process of entering the records room and obtaining copies of records during the inspection.

Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika said there have been cases of falsification of land records by allegedly tampering with the bindings used to keep copies of sale deeds.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, a high level Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted in this regard on the chief minister's instructions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023