Russia's Lavrov says constitutional order in Niger should be restored - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:06 IST
Constitutional order in Niger should be restored, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported,
Supporters of a coup in Niger ransacked and set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party in the capital Niamey on Thursday after the army command declared its backing for the takeover carried out by soldiers of the presidential guard .
