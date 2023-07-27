African Union head: We should listen to Russia's complaints over grain deal to seek solution - RIA

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the chair of the African Union, said on Thursday at a Russia-Africa summit that the complaints that prompted Russia to end the Black Sea grain deal should be listened to in order to seek a solution, the Russian state news agency RIA reported.

"I shouldn't say that Russia is right or wrong. It acted for its own reasons. Now we need to hear them in order to try to move forward," Assoumani was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)