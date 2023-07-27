Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL84 MANIPUR-LD CBI **** CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case: Top govt functionary New Delhi: The CBI will probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur, a top government functionary said on Thursday, asserting that no effort will be spared to ensure stringent action against the accused in all heinous crimes in the state hit by ethnic violence. **** DEL95 MANIPUR-PEACE-GOVT **** 'Government working to restore peace in Manipur, no killing since July 18' New Delhi: Refuting the opposition's claim that Manipur ''is burning'', a senior government functionary said on Thursday that no killing has happened in the state since July 18 and asserted that peace and normalcy will be restored soon through talks with the two warring communities - Meiteis and Kukis. **** CAL12 MN-GUNFIGHT **** Manipur: Gunfight breaks out in Bishnupur; house torched Imphal: A gunfight broke out between two groups of people in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said. **** BOM47 GJ-LD PM **** PM targets opposition, says 'corrupt and dynasts' have changed their jamaat's name Rajkot: In an apparent jibe at the new opposition bloc 'INDIA', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said though ''corrupt and dynast'' people have changed the name of their jamaat (community), their behaviour and goals remain the same, and added they are angry as dreams of common people are being fulfilled under his government. **** DEL96 OPPN-MEET **** Opposition to hold next meeting of 26-party INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25, 26: Sources New Delhi: Opposition parties will hold the next meeting of their 26-member INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25 and 26, sources said on Thursday. **** DEL85 INDOJAPAN-TALKS **** External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, covering the entire expanse of bilateral cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific. **** DEL92 RJ-PM-GEHLOT **** Modi, Gehlot spar over red diary, red tomatoes Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday exchanged jibes over the "red diary" that a sacked state minister claims records financial misdeeds of the CM and his colleagues. **** DEL80 PAR-PANEL-MGNREGA **** Parliamentary panel slams govt over MGNREGA fund cuts New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has slammed the government over the reduction in allocation for MGNREGA, saying it could hamper the work being done under the rural employment scheme. **** CAL14 WB-ASSEMBLY-MAMATA **** BJP planning to create disturbances in Bengal to defame state before 2024 polls: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged in the assembly that the opposition BJP was planning to create disturbances by creating division among the people to show the state in a bad light before next year's general elections. **** BOM46 MH-RAINS-2ND LD-MUMBAI **** Heavy rains cause traffic snarls, train delays, waterlogging in Mumbai; intensity highest in north-west suburbs Mumbai: Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said. **** MDS14 KA-WASHROOM VIDEO-2NDLD KHUSHBU **** Washroom video row: NCW member Khushbu rejects communal angle before probe Mangaluru: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar, who is in Udupi for an on-the-spot investigation into the alleged video shoot of a girl in the washroom of a college by fellow students, on Thursday urged the people not to rush in to give a communal angle to the incident. **** LEGAL LGD33 SC-2NDLD ED DIRECTOR **** SC extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15 in 'national interest' New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15 midnight in larger ''public and national interest'' after the Centre asserted his continuity is necessary in view of the ongoing FATF peer review and attempts by India's neighbours to ensure the country falls in the grey list. **** LGD40 UP-HC-3RDLD GYANVAPI **** Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 verdict on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple. **** LGD37 DL-HC-RAHUL GANDHI **** Disclosure of minor rape victim's identity by Rahul Gandhi against law, NCPCR tells Delhi HC New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that social media posts by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ''revealing the identity'' of a minor Dalit girl, raped and killed in 2021, was in violation of the law protecting the identity of the victim. **** LGD36 SC-TAMIL NADU-MINISTER **** ED lacks power to seek custodial interrogation in money laundering case: TN minister to SC New Delhi: Tamil Nadu's embattled minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala Thursday contested once again in the Supreme Court the ED's power to seek custodial interrogation of an accused, asserting the officials of the anti-money laundering probe agency are not police officers. **** FOREIGN FGN53 UN-AL QAIDA-TERRORISM-REPORT **** Al-Qaida shaping regional affiliate in Indian subcontinent to spread operations into J&K, Bangladesh & Myanmar: UN report United Nations: Terror group Al-Qaida is "shaping" its regional affiliate in the Indian subcontinent to spread its operations into Jammu and Kashmir, Bangladesh and Myanmar, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN47 UK-INDIA-CLIMATE **** Aid to India focuses on reducing carbon emissions, says UK London: The "Climate and Nature" theme dominates the UK's bilateral aid focus for India, with 75 per cent of around GBP 38 million allocated for 2023-24 targeted at climate action projects, according to latest statistics. By Aditi Khanna ****

