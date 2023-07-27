Left Menu

Social media websites blocked in Darbhanga till July 30 amid tensions

Adequate forces have been deployed in the area to check any untoward incidents.

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:20 IST
  • India

Social media websites were suspended in Bihar's Darbhanga district till July 30 amid tensions after a clash over the hoisting of a religious flag, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

Some anti-social elements are using internet to share objectionable content to spread ''rumor and disaffection'' among the public to incite them and cause damage to life and property, besides disturbing peace and tranquility, it said.

''Now, therefore, in the interest of maintenance of public order, the department hereby directs all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or pictorial content through social networking sites or application shall not be transmitted in Darbhanga district from 4 pm on July 27, 2023 till 4 pm on July 30, 2023,'' said the order issued by the state Home Department.

Locals, however, complained that other websites were also not working in the district, affecting internet-based essential services.

The clash broke out near Bazar Samiti Chowk in Darbhanga town on Sunday after some people objected to hoisting a religious flag close to the place of worship of another community, police said.

As the tension escalated, members of the two communities indulged in stone-pelting until the situation was brought under control by the police and local administration, they added.

Several people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said. ''The situation is completely under control in Darbhanga. Adequate forces have been deployed in the area to check any untoward incidents. The district police are keeping a close vigil over the area,'' said JS Gangwar, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Headquarters).

Security has been beefed up across the state in view of Muharram, he said.

''Twenty-four companies of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), 4,500 home guards, 7,790 trainee constables and six companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to check any untoward incident,'' he said.

Cyber-patrolling and social media surveillance have also been intensified, and efforts are on to identify and trace people who post provocative, objectionable and blasphemous content, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

