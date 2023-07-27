It is our priority to create modern infrastructure in Rajasthan: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects in Sikar, Rajasthan today. The projects include dedicating to the nation more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs), launching Urea Gold - a new variety of Urea coated with Sulphur, onboarding 1600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), releasing 14th installment amount of about Rs 17,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to 8.5 crore beneficiaries, inaugurating 5 new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar, laying the foundation stone for 7 medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk, and inaugurating 6 Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur and Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur.

Upon arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the model of PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendra. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the crores of farmers that have joined today’s program from numerous places in the country and said that the land of Khatu Shyam ji reassures the pilgrims from every nook and corner of India. He expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to initiate various development programs from the heroic land of Shekhawati and mentioned the direct transfer of the installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to crores of farmer-beneficiaries. Speaking about the dedication of more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras in the country, the Prime Minister said that it would directly benefit crores of farmers at the village and block level. He also mentioned the onboarding of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and said that it would make it easier for the farmers to take their produce to the market from any part of the country. He also mentioned the launch of Urea Gold, new medical colleges and Eklavya Model Schools. The Prime Minister congratulated the people of India as well as crores of farmers for today’s development projects.

Noting the importance of farmers of the Sikar and Shekhawati regions, the Prime Minister paid tribute to their hard work despite the hardships of the terrain. The Prime Minister said that the current government at the center understands the pains and needs of the farmers. The Prime Minister explained how, from seed to market (Beej se Bazaar tak) new systems have been created in the last 9 years. He recalled that the Soil Health Card scheme was launched in Suratgarh in 2015. Through the scheme, crores of farmers are making optimal decisions based on the knowledge about the health of the soil. He said 1.25 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) will pave the way for the prosperity of the farmers. These Kendras are being developed as one-stop shops for the needs of the farmers. These centers will also provide advanced modern information on agriculture-related issues to the farmers. And these kendras will also provide timely information regarding agriculture schemes of the government also. The Prime Minister advised the farmers to keep visiting the kendras and benefit from the knowledge available there. The Prime Minister informed that an additional 1.75 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) will be established before the end of the year.

The Prime Minister said that the present Government is working in all earnest to reduce the expenses of the farmers and support them in their time of need. Referring to PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, the Prime Minister said that it is the largest scheme in the world where funds are directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers. He informed that more than 2 lakh 60 thousand crore rupees have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers so far if today’s 14th installment is to be included which has been beneficial to the farmers in covering various expenses. He said that the price of urea in the country is an example of the government saving the farmers’ expenses. Referring to the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which led to huge disruptions in the fertilizer sector, the Prime Minister underlined that the present government did not let this affect the farmers of the country. Speaking about the prices of fertilizers, the Prime Minister informed that the bag of urea which costs Rs 266 in India costs about Rs 800 in Pakistan, about Rs 720 in Bangladesh, about Rs 2100 in China and about Rs 3000 in USA. “The government will not let the urea prices bother our farmers”, Shri Modi said, “When a farmer goes to buy urea, he has the belief that it is Modi’s guarantee.”

The Prime Minister talked about the promotion of millet and measures like branding millets as Shree Anna. He said that through the promotion of Shree Anna, its production, processing and export are increasing. He recalled the presence of millets in the Official White House dinner during his recent visit.

The Prime Minister said “India's development is possible only if its villages develop. India can be Viksit only with Viksit villages. That is why the government is working to make all the facilities available in the villages, which were so far available only in the cities”. Mentioning the expanding health infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that Rajasthan had only ten medical colleges till 9 years ago. Today this number has reached 35. This is improving medical facilities in nearby areas and giving opportunities for quality education for the medical students. He said that medical colleges being inaugurated today and those for which the foundation stone is being laid will improve medical infrastructure in many areas of the state. As medical education is being made accessible, the Prime Minister also mentioned the step to provide medical education in the mother tongue, further democratizing it and opening avenues for the deprived sections. “Now any son or daughter of a poor person will not be deprived of the opportunity to become a doctor due to not knowing English. This too is a guarantee of Modi.”

For decades, the Prime Minister said that the villages and the poor were also left behind due to a lack of good schools and education in the villages and lamented that the children of backward and tribal societies had no means to fulfill their dreams. Shri Modi mentioned that the present government increased the budget and resources for education and opened Eklavya residential schools which have hugely benefited the tribal youth.

“Success becomes big only when the dreams are big”, the Prime Minister said. Noting that Rajasthan is a state whose splendor has enchanted the world for centuries, the Prime Minister emphasized preserving the heritage of the land while taking Rajasthan to the height of modern development. That is why, the Prime Minister said, it is our priority to create modern infrastructure in Rajasthan. He mentioned the inauguration of two hi-tech expressways in the last few months and said that Rajasthan is writing a new saga of development through a major section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. He also mentioned the Vande Bharat Express train being run from the state. Shri Modi stated that the Government is investing in infrastructure and developing facilities related to tourism which will result in new opportunities for Rajasthan as well. “Expressways and better rail facilities will welcome the tourists when Rajasthan calls out ‘Padharo mahare desh’”, he said. The Prime Minister also touched upon the expansion of facilities in Khatu Shyam Ji Temple under the Swadesh Darshan scheme and expressed confidence that the development of Rajasthan will gain more momentum with the blessings of Shri Khatu Shyam. “We all will give a new identity to the pride and heritage of Rajasthan in the whole world”, Shri Modi said.

The Prime Minister ended by wishing good health to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot, who is ailing for some time and could not come to the event.

Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary were present on the occasion among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)