Jharkhand woman stripped, tied to tree over love affair

A 26-year-old woman was tied to a tree after being thrashed and stripped in Jharkhands Giridih district over a love affair, police said on Thursday.The woman was later rescued by the police and admitted to a local hospital.Four accused, including her lover, his father, mother and step-mother, have been arrested, a police officer said.The incident took place in a village in Saria police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday.Bagodar Sub-divisional Police Officer SDPO Naushad Alam told PTI, Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had a love affair with a man.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:44 IST
Jharkhand woman stripped, tied to tree over love affair
A 26-year-old woman was tied to a tree after being thrashed and stripped in Jharkhand's Giridih district over a love affair, police said on Thursday.

The woman was later rescued by the police and admitted to a local hospital.

Four accused, including her lover, his father, mother and step-mother, have been arrested, a police officer said.

The incident took place in a village in Saria police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Bagodar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam told PTI, ''Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had a love affair with a man. However, his father and his father's two wives hatched a conspiracy to teach the woman a lesson. Accordingly, they asked the man to call her to his residence on Wednesday night.'' ''As she reached the house, all four of them took her to a nearby forest, where she was thrashed and her clothes torn off. Then, the woman was tied to a tree with pieces of her torn clothes, and left there assuming that she would die overnight,'' he added.

After being rescued, the woman narrated the incident to the police.

Based on her statement, the four have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, he added.

