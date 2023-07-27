U.S. Justice Department investigating Memphis police for civil rights violations
The U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation into whether the Memphis Police Department has an unconstitutional "pattern or practice" of using excessive force and racial discrimination, department officials announced on Thursday.
