Russian banks gave servicemen relief on $141 mln in loans in Q2 -central bank

Russian banks gave military personnel or their family members relief on a total of 29,000 loans worth 12.8 billion roubles ($141 million) in the second quarter, Bank of Russia data showed on Thursday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:48 IST
Russian banks gave military personnel or their family members relief on a total of 29,000 loans worth 12.8 billion roubles ($141 million) in the second quarter, Bank of Russia data showed on Thursday. Lawmakers introduced legislation last year stipulating that those called up for military duty in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, as well as their families, could apply for loan payment holidays.

Between Sept. 21, 2022, the day President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation that recruited over 300,000 men for the conflict in Ukraine, and June 30, a total of 217,300 loans have been restructured, worth 85.2 billion roubles. The central bank cited data from 44 of Russia's largest banks.

The loan relief scheme, and an order for banks to write off the entire debt if troops are killed or maimed, have added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia, such as Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, to leave. ($1 = 90.7955 roubles)

