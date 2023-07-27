More than 3.60 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath, surpasses last year's tally

More than 3.60 lakh pilgrims embarked on the Amarnath Yatra this year, surpassing last year's tally with over a month still left before the annual pilgrimage concludes, an official said.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. ''The Amarnath Yatra - 2023 has achieved a momentous milestone, surpassing the total number of pilgrims from the previous year,'' a spokesperson said.

This year's yatra has been distinguished by its seamless arrangements, unwavering services and meticulous management that garnered widespread acclaim and nurtured a sense of harmony among people hailing from diverse backgrounds, he said.

''Today, 9,150 yatris had the privilege of performing darshan at the sacred cave, contributing to the cumulative figure of 369,288 (3.69 lakh). This surpasses last year's total of 365,721 (3.65 lakh), signalling a significant increase in the number of devotees undertaking the pilgrimage,'' the spokesperson said.

Officials said 40 people -- mostly pilgrims -- have died due to various causes during this year's pilgrimage.

The yatra has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of foreign pilgrims visiting the shrine. The pilgrimage's allure extends beyond national boundaries, drawing people from across the world to partake in the experience, the spokesperson said.

The pilgrims have also lauded the administration's efforts in ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey. The organisation has provided them with a sense of comfort and security, fostering an environment of gratitude and admiration, he said.

The yatra coincided with the commemoration of Kargil Diwas, which marks India's victory in the 1999 war, at all base camps. The event witnessed participation from the Army, Central Reserve Police Force, police, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, civil administration and yatris, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the civilian population, the spokesperson said.

The yatra served as an opportunity to pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation, he said. It is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)