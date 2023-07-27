Left Menu

TN govt launches green initiatives with United Nations Environment Programme

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched several green initiatives in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme UNEP. Tamil Nadus plastic waste management movement the Meendum Majappai and UNEPs Tide Turners Plastic Challenge, together are two initiatives that can create a ripple in reaching out to the community and creating a change in societys behaviour on single-use plastic, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 22:04 IST
TN govt launches green initiatives with United Nations Environment Programme
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@UNEP)
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched several green initiatives in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The initiatives by the State Environment, Climate Change and Forests department were launched by Inger Anderson, Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) at a function held in Kalaivanar Arangam here in the presence of State Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, Dan Jannik Jorgensen, and TN Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu. In March this year, the UNEP and Tamil Nadu government signed a three-year agreement to help Tamil Nadu deliver clean, efficient, and equitable cooling and adapt to rising extreme heat.

As per the pact, UNEP and the Government of Tamil Nadu will cooperate on a range of issues, including sustainable cooling, plastic waste management, and environmental education. About 25 schools have been selected to take up various green measures like energy efficiency by using solar lighting and use of solar pumps, setting up solar borewells, adapting rainwater harvesting, composting, creating vegetable gardens, medicinal plant gardens and also raising fruit-bearing trees, reducing water use, recycling of wastewater, creating a plastic-free environment, etc. These schools will inspire other education institutions, and they will be ranked on a green index to create a repository of information on green initiatives, an official release here said. An amount of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this scheme. Tamil Nadu’s plastic waste management movement the “Meendum Majappai” and UNEP’s Tide Turner’s Plastic Challenge, together are two initiatives that can create a ripple in reaching out to the community and creating a change in society’s behaviour on single-use plastic, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023