BRIEF-Xinhua Says Chinese Defense Ministry Opposes U.S. Intensifying Military Ties With Taiwan
Xinhua: * CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTRY OPPOSES U.S. INTENSIFYING MILITARY TIES WITH TAIWAN REGION
* TAN KEFEI MADE REMARKS WHEN COMMENTING ON TAIWAN-RELATED CONTENT IN U.S. NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR 2024 TAN KEFEI MADE REMARKS ON AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN US AND TAIWAN ON REGION'S PROCUREMENT OF U.S. SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE SYSTEMS * THESE OUTRAGEOUS ACTIONS SERIOUSLY UNDERMINE CHINA'S NATIONAL SECURITY, AS WELL AS THREATEN PEACE, STABILITY ACROSS TAIWAN STRAIT, TAN SAID
* CHINESE PEOPLE'S LIBERATION ARMY WILL TAKE DECISIVE AND EFFECTIVE MEASURES TO PROTECT CHINA'S SOVEREIGNTY & TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY TAN SAID
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan says Chinese air force, navy stage mass drill to island's south
Taiwan reports 32 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone
Taiwan says China conducts second day of exercises nearby
Paraguay president-elect says committed to Taiwan, pitches investment
China sends large group of warplanes, navy ships towards Taiwan in forceful display