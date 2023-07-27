BRIEF-Xinhua Says Chinese Defense Ministry Opposes U.S. Intensifying Military Ties With Taiwan

Xinhua: * CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTRY OPPOSES U.S. INTENSIFYING MILITARY TIES WITH TAIWAN REGION

* TAN KEFEI MADE REMARKS WHEN COMMENTING ON TAIWAN-RELATED CONTENT IN U.S. NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR 2024 TAN KEFEI MADE REMARKS ON AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN US AND TAIWAN ON REGION'S PROCUREMENT OF U.S. SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE SYSTEMS * THESE OUTRAGEOUS ACTIONS SERIOUSLY UNDERMINE CHINA'S NATIONAL SECURITY, AS WELL AS THREATEN PEACE, STABILITY ACROSS TAIWAN STRAIT, TAN SAID

* CHINESE PEOPLE'S LIBERATION ARMY WILL TAKE DECISIVE AND EFFECTIVE MEASURES TO PROTECT CHINA'S SOVEREIGNTY & TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY TAN SAID

