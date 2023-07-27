Left Menu

UP: Afzal Ansari released on bail from Ghazipur district jail

The brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur -- Krishnanad Rai -- on November 29, 2005, along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

Former MP Afzal Ansari was released on bail from Ghazipur district jail on Thursday.

Afzal, the brother of criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was released from the district jail in the evening under strict police security and taken to his residence. The release orders were issued by the local MP-MLA court after reviewing the bail order.

The release came after the Allahabad High Court on Jul 24, granted bail to Afzal in a 2007 Gangsters Act case but refused to stay the imprisonment sentence for two years in the matter passed by a Ghazipur court.

Afzal was disqualified as an MP following the Ghazipur court order last month. The brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur -- Krishnanad Rai -- on November 29, 2005, along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

