NGO whose PIL got tiger reserve tag for wildlife sanctuary faces Goa minister's ire in assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 22:51 IST
Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday slammed a non-governmental organization, whose petition led the Bombay High Court to declare the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its adjoining areas as a tiger reserve, terming the NGO as a ''pain'' for the state.

Speaking during demands for grants for the forest department in the assembly, Rane said the NGO, Goa Foundation, was imposing ''obstructive'' policies on Goa, which is a progressive state.

"Goa Foundation is a pain for Goa," he said, lashing out at the voluntary organization.

On Monday, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court directed the state government to notify the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas as a tiger reserve. The order was given in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Goa Foundation.

Rane said the state government has received court orders on the tiger reserve notification.

Post the HC verdict, the state government will have to consider the impact on lives of people who are currently residing in the wildlife sanctuary as a tiger reserve tag will adversely affect them, said the minister.

"A lot of people do not understand the plight of people living in forests. After the HC order, we have to come forward and take a stand. None of them (people residing in the sanctuary) will be able to undertake any kind of activity (after tiger reserve status). It would be very stringent," he said.

Rane said people's interests have to be protected.

"It is easy for some NGOs to go to the court. This NGO (Goa Foundation) has a habit of (regularly) going to the court," he said.

"We feel we have to defend these people (living inside the sanctuary). Goa already has several wildlife parks, wildlife sanctuaries," Rane said, expressing disappointment over the HC verdict.

Soon after the ruling, the forest minister had said the state government will challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court.

