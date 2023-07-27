Left Menu

France calls for immediate restoration of Niger democratic institutions after 'power grab'

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-07-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 22:59 IST
France's foreign ministry on Thursday called for the immediate restoration of the integrity of Niger's democratic institutions and the release of its president after what it described as a "power grab" in the country.

In a statement, France, which has a significant military presence in its former colony, said it supported regional efforts to find a way out of the crisis that would respect Niger's democratic framework and enable an immediate restoration of civilian authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

