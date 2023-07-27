Punjab Police bust arms smuggling racket, 5 held; 24 illegal weapons seized
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police on Thursday busted an arms smuggling racket after arresting five people and recovered 24 illegal weapons from them, a senior official said.
The racket was busted by the Mohali police.
''In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets of North India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in #Punjab & #Haryana," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.
''Identified 4 major Gangsters of Bambiha and Lawrence Gang and arrested 5 associates,'' Yadav said in a tweet.
He said the kingpin of this racket -- Vikrant alias Vikki Thakur from Meerut -- used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs.
Yadav said 24 illegal weapons and 12 live cartridges have been recovered.
Police said further investigations were on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lawrence Gang
- North India
- Bambiha
- Gaurav Yadav
- Yadav
- Vikki Thakur
- Meerut
- Punjab
ALSO READ
BJP-led Central government hates Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
People should participate in Plantation Drive for Mangrove to empower Coastal community: Yadav
Minister Bhupender Yadav discusses sustainable development issues with TN CM, launches MSSRF book on mangroves
"A meeting against UCC": Akhilesh Yadav meets All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief
"2/3rd of population is going to defeat BJP...": Akhilesh Yadav on Opposition unity meeting