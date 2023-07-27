Left Menu

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling racket, 5 held; 24 illegal weapons seized

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:19 IST
Punjab Police bust arms smuggling racket, 5 held; 24 illegal weapons seized
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Thursday busted an arms smuggling racket after arresting five people and recovered 24 illegal weapons from them, a senior official said.

The racket was busted by the Mohali police.

''In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets of North India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in #Punjab & #Haryana," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

''Identified 4 major Gangsters of Bambiha and Lawrence Gang and arrested 5 associates,'' Yadav said in a tweet.

He said the kingpin of this racket -- Vikrant alias Vikki Thakur from Meerut -- used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs.

Yadav said 24 illegal weapons and 12 live cartridges have been recovered.

Police said further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India
4
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's

Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023