White House: U.S. has not seen signs of Wagner involvement in Niger
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:43 IST
The United States has not seen any credible indications of involvement by Russia, or the Russian Wagner Group private army, in a coup in the African nation of Niger, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing that Washington had urged U.S. citizens in Niger to be careful.
