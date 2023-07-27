Left Menu

White House: U.S. has not seen signs of Wagner involvement in Niger

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:43 IST
The United States has not seen any credible indications of involvement by Russia, or the Russian Wagner Group private army, in a coup in the African nation of Niger, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing that Washington had urged U.S. citizens in Niger to be careful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

