Probe into Manipur video case transferred to CBI, Centre tells SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has transferred to the CBI the probe into a case related to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying the approach of the government was of "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women".

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit filed through its secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case in which seven persons have been arrested so far.

The details of the sexual assault on two women came out in the open last week through the leak of a video of the horrific incident.

The top court, on July 20, took note of the incident and had said it was ''deeply disturbed'' by the video and use of women as instruments for perpetrating violence was ''simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy''. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had directed the Centre and Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken. Filing its response, the Centre said, "The Government of Manipur vide letter dated 26.07.2023 has recommended to Secretary, DOP&T for entrusting the case to CBI for further investigation, which has been duly recommended to Secretary, DOP&T by MHA vide letter dated 27.07.2023. The investigation shall thus, be transferred to CBI."

