Left Menu

Condemning 'power grab', France calls for restoration of Niger leader

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 00:41 IST
Condemning 'power grab', France calls for restoration of Niger leader

France on Thursday called for the release and restoration of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum after what it said was a "power grab" in a country vital to its remaining military interests in the Sahel region. In recent months France has been forced to redefine the country's strategy to fight Islamist militants in the Sahel after thousands of troops completed a withdrawal from Mali and Burkina Faso. Coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso have weakened France's alliances in its former colonies, emboldened jihadists who control large swathes of desert and scrubland, and opened the door to greater Russian influence.

"We call for the respect and immediate restoration of the integrity of democratic institutions in Niger," France's foreign ministry said in a statement. "We support regional efforts to find an urgent solution to the crisis that respects Niger's democratic framework and allows the immediate restoration of civil authority."

A French diplomatic source said Paris remained in contact with Bazoum and that the situation on the ground was still "very confused." France's strategy has centred on sending troops to Niger, which it has considered its main ally in the region and the best launch pad for operations against militants in the border regions connecting Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Niger is also vital for France to monitor activities in the desert areas bordering Libya where traffickers and militants have for years exploited the relative absence of the state. Losing Niger's support would leave Paris with few remaining options and most likely lead to it being forced to withdrew its forces, diplomats and analysts said.

In apparent support of the mutineers, Niger's chief of staff said the army had "decided to adhere to the ... declaration" made by soldiers who announced in a late night televised address that they had stripped Bazoum of power. France has about 1,000 to 1,500 troops based in the country supported with drones and warplanes. A further 1,000 troops are in neighbouring Chad, where Paris has been less critical of a delayed transition to civilian rule after a 2021 coup.

However, unlike in the past the role of the French troops is solely to support Niger's forces when they identify operations. Paris has sought to make its military less visible in an effort to defuse tensions in West Africa amid the growing wave of resentment towards the former colonial power and its influence in the Sahel.

Some protesters in Niamey on Thursday waved Russian flags and chanted anti-French slogans. Echoing similar incidents in Mali and Burkina Faso in the past, a member of the mutineers accused France of landing a military aircraft in the country on Thursday morning despite an airspace closure imposed overnight.

The French diplomatic source said the plane had left in the night before the closures were announced and had received a pre-approved flight plan from the airport's military officials. According to the French army's website the last joint operation between the French and Niger militaries was carried out at the end of May and in early June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India
4
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's

Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023