US OKs potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Romania -Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 00:47 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles and related equipment to Romania for an estimated cost of $120.5 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

A principal contractor has not been determined for the potential sale, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

