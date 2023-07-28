US OKs potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Romania -Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 00:47 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles and related equipment to Romania for an estimated cost of $120.5 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
A principal contractor has not been determined for the potential sale, the Pentagon said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amphibious Vehicles
- Pentagon
- The U.S. State Department
- Assault
- Romania
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's US envoy makes rare Pentagon visit for security-related talks
Ukraine now has US-supplied cluster munitions, Pentagon says
Pentagon's Austin: Tuberville must lift holds on U.S. military
Wagner forces not engaged in Ukraine in any significant way -Pentagon
US State Dept understands that Pentagon has contacted North Korea over soldier -spokesperson