Rwandan forces crossed Congolese border, Congo's army says

(Adds context, quote) GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 27 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo's army said Rwandan defense forces crossed the Congolese border on Thursday and attacked border security forces, potentially escalating tensions between the African neighbours.

"The ensuing clashes enabled the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) to repel the Rwandan terrorists who had perpetrated this intolerable provocation," the statement said, adding that the authors of the attack retreated to Rwanda. A Rwandan government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Congo and Rwanda have been involved in a dispute since last year over the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, a militia active in eastern Congo which Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing. Rwanda has consistently denied this. United Nations experts have also said they have evidence that Rwandan troops have fought alongside the M23 in eastern Congo and provided the rebels with weapons and supplies.

