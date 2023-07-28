US House, Senate leaders committed to passing spending bills, McCarthy says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 01:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 01:26 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were committed to passing all spending bills by the Sept. 30 deadline.
Lawmakers have until the current fiscal year expires on Sept. 30 to fund the government or risk a partial government shutdown.
