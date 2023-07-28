Left Menu

Ford execs met with US lawmakers amid criticism of China battery maker CATL

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 01:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 01:55 IST
Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley and Executive Chairman Bill Ford held meetings this week with U.S. lawmakers amid Republican criticism of the automaker's licensing deal with Chinese battery manufacturer CATL to build a Michigan battery plant.

Last week, the chairs of two U.S. House of Representatives committees said they were investigating Ford's partnership with CATL.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat, told Reuters he met with Farley and hopes concerns about the plant can be resolved. "We talked through some of the challenges and potential path," Peters said Thursday, declining to elaborate.

