Left Menu

Ford execs met with US lawmakers amid criticism of China battery maker CATL

Jason Smith and Mike Gallagher, Republican chairs of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Select Committee on China, in a letter last week demanded Ford Motor answer questions. "We are concerned that the deal could simply facilitate the partial onshoring of PRC-controlled battery technology, raw materials, and employees while collecting tax credits and flowing funds back to CATL through the licensing agreement," the House letter said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 02:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 02:48 IST
Ford execs met with US lawmakers amid criticism of China battery maker CATL

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley and Executive Chairman Bill Ford held meetings this week with U.S. lawmakers in Washington amid Republican criticism of the automaker's licensing deal with Chinese battery manufacturer CATL to build a Michigan battery plant. Last week, the chairs of two U.S. House of Representatives committees said they were investigating Ford's partnership with CATL.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, told Reuters he met with Farley and hopes concerns about the plant can be resolved. "We talked through some of the challenges and potential path," Peters said on Thursday, declining to elaborate. Ford announced in February it is spending $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan using technology from CATL, the world's largest battery maker.

The automaker declined to comment on the meetings which covered a wide variety of issues, sources said. Representative James Comer was among the Kentucky delegation members who met on Tuesday with Bill Ford, a spokesman for the lawmaker said. Jason Smith and Mike Gallagher, Republican chairs of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Select Committee on China, in a letter last week demanded Ford Motor answer questions.

"We are concerned that the deal could simply facilitate the partial onshoring of PRC-controlled battery technology, raw materials, and employees while collecting tax credits and flowing funds back to CATL through the licensing agreement," the House letter said. Ford said last week the automaker "will own and run this plant in the United States, instead of building a battery plant elsewhere or exclusively importing LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries from China like our competitors do.

In 2022, Congress passed the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act which will bar future electric-vehicle tax credits if any battery components are manufactured or assembled by a "foreign entity of concern." Ford is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury to ensure the partnership does not run afoul of the requirement. One industry executive who asked not to be identified said automakers are watching closely to see if Ford's Michigan plant batteries will qualify for tax incentives, adding other automakers "will quickly follow suit with similar deals" if it gets the green light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India
4
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's

Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023