U.S. supports UN Security Council action to de-escalate Niger situation
The United States supports the United Nations Security Council's taking action to de-escalate the situation in Niger, a spokesperson for the U.S. UN mission said on Thursday after soldiers in the African country declared a coup.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke to Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, on Thursday, according to a U.S. readout.
"She ... conveyed that the United States is steadfast in its support for Niger's democracy and supports taking action at the UN Security Council to de-escalate the situation, prevent harm to civilians, and ensure constitutional order," a spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
