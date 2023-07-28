Left Menu

U.S. supports UN Security Council action to de-escalate Niger situation

Updated: 28-07-2023 03:04 IST
The United States supports the United Nations Security Council's taking action to de-escalate the situation in Niger, a spokesperson for the U.S. UN mission said on Thursday after soldiers in the African country declared a coup.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke to Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, on Thursday, according to a U.S. readout.

"She ... conveyed that the United States is steadfast in its support for Niger's democracy and supports taking action at the UN Security Council to de-escalate the situation, prevent harm to civilians, and ensure constitutional order," a spokesperson said.

