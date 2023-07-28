U.S. approach is not to dictate Italy's policy on China, PM Meloni says

The U.S. approach is not to dictate Italy's policy on China, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said following her meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden where they also discussed Rome's membership of China's Belt and Road Initiative. "There is no approach in which we would be forced to make choices," Meloni told a news conference at the Italian embassy in Washington.

Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only G7 nation to join China's major infrastructure initiative. Little has so far come from the pact and Rome is seen as highly unlikely to renew the deal when it expires in March 2024. The Italian prime minister, who said in May it was possible to have good relations with Beijing without being part of the pact, added she planned to go to China in one of her next diplomatic trips.

