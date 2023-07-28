Left Menu

Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burning

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 03:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 03:24 IST
Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burning

Saudi Arabia has summoned Denmark's charge d'affaires and handed her an objection memo against the burning of the Koran in Copenhagen, the Gulf country's foreign ministry said early on Friday.

Earlier this week, a small group of anti-Islam activists set fire to Korans in front of the Iraqi, Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen. The Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement the Danish charge d'affaires was handed an objection memo that "includes a demand from the Kingdom to stop the disgraceful acts that violate all religious teachings, laws and international norms."

The ministry did not identify the Danish official by name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

