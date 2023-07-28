Left Menu

Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to block 'ghost gun' ruling

President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a regulation aimed at reining in so-called ghost guns, or privately made firearms that are difficult for law enforcement to trace, after it was struck down by a lower court. The administration asked the justices to halt a Texas-based federal judge’s nationwide ruling that invalidated a Justice Department restriction on the sale of ghost gun kits while the administration appeals to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 04:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 04:32 IST
Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to block 'ghost gun' ruling

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a regulation aimed at reining in so-called ghost guns, or privately made firearms that are difficult for law enforcement to trace, after it was struck down by a lower court.

The administration asked the justices to halt a Texas-based federal judge's nationwide ruling that invalidated a Justice Department restriction on the sale of ghost gun kits while the administration appeals to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Justice Department rule, issued in 2022 to target the rapid proliferation of the homemade weapons, bans "buy build shoot" kits without serial numbers that individuals can get online or at a store without a background check. The kits can be readily assembled into a working firearm in as little as 20 minutes.

The rule clarified that ghost guns qualify as "firearms" under the federal Gun Control Act, requiring serial numbers and manufacturers be licensed. Sellers of the kits also must become licensed and run background checks prior to a sale. Several plaintiffs, including two gun owners and two gun rights advocacy groups challenged the rule in federal court in Texas.

U.S. Judge Reed O'Connor on July 5 issued a nationwide order blocking the rule, finding that the administration exceeded its authority in adopting it. On July 24, the 5th Circuit refused to block O'Connor's order pending appeal. The administration warned the justices that allowing the judge's ruling to stand would enable an "irreversible flow of large numbers of untraceable ghost guns into our nation's communities."

In 2021, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations – a tenfold increase from 2016, according to White House statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India
4
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's

Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023