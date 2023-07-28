Argentina-IMF deal seen by Friday as $2.6 bln payment looms - Bloomberg News
Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are planning to announce a deal by the end of the week to unlock funds needed to repay $2.6 billion in loans, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the situation.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has been involved in last-minute discussions with the Argentine government, and an announcement could come as soon as Thursday night, the report said.
