Argentina-IMF deal seen by Friday as $2.6 bln payment looms - Bloomberg News

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are planning to announce a deal by the end of the week to unlock funds needed to repay $2.6 billion in loans, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the situation.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has been involved in last-minute discussions with the Argentine government, and an announcement could come as soon as Thursday night, the report said.

