PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- The UK government's policy of "routinely" housing unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels is unlawful, the High Court in London ruled on Thursday, in a fresh blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plans to curb immigration. - The UK has come under fresh pressure to bring home British nationals who are suspected of having links to Islamist terrorist group Isis and detained in camps in Syria, as their families launch a new campaign and Washington urges repatriation.

- Kering has agreed to buy 30% of Valentino from Qatar's Mayhoola, as part of a strategic deal that gives the French luxury group the option to take full control of the Italian fashion house by 2028. - French cosmetics group L'Oreal is still on the lookout for deals, hot off the back of its biggest acquisition after it agreed to pay $2.5 billion for luxury skincare company Natura & Co's Aesop.

- Sequoia Capital has slashed the size of its crypto fund from $585 million to $200 million and halved its ecosystem fund which backs smaller venture funds or solo investors to $450 million. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

