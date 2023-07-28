Left Menu

North Korea holds military parade for 70th anniversary of Korean War ending -KCNA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-07-2023 07:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 07:01 IST
North Korea holds military parade for 70th anniversary of Korean War ending -KCNA
  • South Korea

North Korea staged a military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War on Thursday night in Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

During the parade, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) were displayed and new unmanned spy planes were flown, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

