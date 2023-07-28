Left Menu

North Korea condemns US over military alliance with S.Korea, Japan -KCNA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-07-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 08:04 IST
North Korea's defence minister Kang Sun Nam accused the United States of raising tensions in the region due to its military alliance with South Korea and Japan, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

