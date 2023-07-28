North Korea condemns US over military alliance with S.Korea, Japan -KCNA
North Korea's defence minister Kang Sun Nam accused the United States of raising tensions in the region due to its military alliance with South Korea and Japan, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
