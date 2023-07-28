Left Menu

Russia says downs Ukrainian drone near Moscow - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 08:56 IST
Russian air defences downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets near Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said the incident has caused no casualties or damage to buildings.

