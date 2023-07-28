Russia says downs Ukrainian drone near Moscow - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 08:56 IST
Russian air defences downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets near Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.
The ministry said the incident has caused no casualties or damage to buildings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
Ukrainian Railways creates new freight operator for Europe
For a group of Ukrainian women, painting is a form of therapy to help them cope with loss
Tennis-Vanquished Svitolina urges Ukrainians to 'keep fighting for your dream'
Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukrainian president's hometown