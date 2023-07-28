Left Menu

Matrimonial cases must be tried on war-footing, says K'taka HC

Delay in disposal of such cases very badly affects the parties thereto, needs no deliberation. While directing the family court to dispose a seven-year-old case within three months, the High Court has also directed the Registrar General to circulate the judgement in all concerned circles other similarly circumstanced litigants may not unnecessarily knock at the doors of this Court seeking a direction for the expeditious disposal of their cases.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:05 IST
Matrimonial cases must be tried on war-footing, says K'taka HC
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka has said that ''matrimonial cases should be tried and disposed of on a war-footing,'' considering that human life is short and the parties have to rebuild their lives after the case.

The court was hearing a petition by a man who had filed a matrimonial case in 2016 seeking dissolution/ nullity of his marriage.

The petitioner's advocate argued that the right to speedy justice was recognised by the Supreme Court as a Constitutional guarantee under Article 21 and therefore a direction should be issued for the speedy disposal of the case.

Justice Krishna S Dixit in his recent judgment said the court was in agreement with the proposition and speedy disposal of matrimonial cases was necessary ''at least as a concession to the shortness of human life.'' Quoting historian Thomas Carlyle, the HC said, ''Life is too short to be little.'' The court observed that ''When a matrimonial case involves the prayer for the dissolution/ nullity of marriage, courts should make all efforts to try and dispose of the same within an outer limit of one year, so that in the event of granting such a decree, the parties may restructure their lives. It hardly needs to be stated 'life is lost in living'. Delay in disposal of such cases very badly affects the parties thereto, needs no deliberation.” While directing the family court to dispose a seven-year-old case within three months, the High Court has also directed the Registrar General to circulate the judgement in all concerned circles “other similarly circumstanced litigants may not unnecessarily knock at the doors of this Court seeking a direction for the expeditious disposal of their cases.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023