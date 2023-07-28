Left Menu

China's Wang Yi makes first statement after reappointment as foreign minister

Qin was appointed foreign minister in December but had not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing. Wang, Qin's predecessor at the ministry, held the foreign minister's post from 2013-2022.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:58 IST
China's Wang Yi makes first statement after reappointment as foreign minister
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Wang Yi has made his first comments on Friday since his reappointment as foreign minister, promising to deepen partnerships and safeguard sovereignty in a statement posted on his ministry's website.

The veteran diplomat was named foreign minister again on Tuesday, replacing rising star Qin Gang after a mysterious one-month absence that raised questions about transparency after just seven months in the job. The ministry has only said Qin was off work for unspecified health reasons.

Wang said his ministry would deepen partnerships with other countries and actively participate in reform of global governance and "resolutely safeguard the sovereignty, security, development and interests" of China. Qin was appointed foreign minister in December but had not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

Wang, Qin's predecessor at the ministry, held the foreign minister's post from 2013-2022. He is also director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023