Left Menu

China set to upgrade ties with Georgia to strategic partnership

In 2017, Georgia received $114 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to finance a section of highway between Tbilisi, and the coastal city of Batumi.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-07-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:45 IST
China set to upgrade ties with Georgia to strategic partnership
Chinese leader Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to elevate its relations with Georgia to one of strategic partnership, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, declaring "unwavering" resolve to deepen ties with the former Soviet republic. China has regarded Georgia as a good friend since they established diplomatic ties 31 years ago, Xi told Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Chengdu University Games in southwest China.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China is unwavering in its determination to develop relations with Georgia," Chinese state media quoted Xi as saying. "During your visit to China this time, the two sides will issue a joint statement announcing the establishment of a China-Georgia strategic partnership, raising the positioning of bilateral relations to a new level."

Georgia, like other former Soviet states Armenia and Azerbaijan, is on a strategic - and sometimes volatile - overland route between Europe and Asia, along which China aims to develop a "Belt and Road" network of trade and energy links. Georgia has had fraught relations with China's ally Russia since the 1990s when Russia backed separatists in two Georgian regions. Russia recognised the breakaway regions as independent after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008.

Days after Russian sent troops into Ukraine last year, Georgia applied for EU membership. Georgia has also sought to become a member of NATO. In 2017, China signed a free trade agreement with Georgia that came into force in January 2018, after less than a year of negotiations.

Under the free trade regime, Georgia imposed zero tariffs on 96.6% of imports from Chinese, and in return got zero Chinese tariffs on 93.8% of its imports from Georgia. Though the FTA helped two-way trade increase past the $1 billion threshold in 2018 from 2017, it has since remained range-bound between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion.

China is Georgia's top export destination, accounting for $736.8 million in goods sales last year, according to its National Statistics Office. Copper ores and concentrates along with precious metal ores made up about 90% of this.

Georgia has also benefited from investment and technical support from Chinese companies in road infrastructure and industrial projects. In 2017, Georgia received $114 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to finance a section of highway between Tbilisi, and the coastal city of Batumi. China set the AIIB up in 2016 as an alternative to the World Bank and other Western-led multilateral lenders.

Georgia is also host to part of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline connecting Azerbaijan's Caspian gas fields to Turkey and Europe. It received $600 million in financing from the AIIB in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023